LAPD Commander Cory Palka (L) and a protester with whom he negotiated to leave walk away from Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti's house as thousands of protesters took the street to demonstrate following the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A protester raises his fist behind a black banner as protesters gather in front of Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti's house while thousands of protesters took the street to demonstrate following the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT