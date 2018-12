New Horizons co-investigator John Spencer (R) of the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), Boulder, CO, uses a pen to demonstrate how Ultima Thule might be rotating during a press conference prior to the flyby of the Kuiper Belt object by the New Horizons spacecraft, at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, USA, 31 December 2018. EFE/JOEL KOWSKY/NASA

New Horizons co-investigator John Spencer (R) of the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), Boulder, CO, uses a pen to demonstrate how Ultima Thule might be rotating during a press conference prior to the flyby of the Kuiper Belt object by the New Horizons spacecraft, at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, USA, 31 December 2018. EFE/JOEL KOWSKY/NASA