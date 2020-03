Indigenous people of the Guarani Mbya ethnic group that keep the area where a construction project is planned are occupied, are waiting for negotiations to leave the site after an eviction order, near the Jaragua indigenous village, in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, 10 March 2020. The natives complied with the judicial decision and vacated the private land they had invaded in the vicinity of the Indigenous Land of Jaragua to protect the forests of the region from the advancement of the construction companies. The Militarized Police arrived early Tuesday to the ground to comply with the ruling of Justice, ruled by a court of the state of Sao Paulo on February 4, which mobilized activists, politicians and indigenous leaders of other ethnicities. EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira