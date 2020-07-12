Beirut (Lebanon), 12/07/2020.- Anti-government protesters block the main road by garbage bins during a protest over deteriorating living conditions in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 12 July 2020. Lebanon has been seeing months of protests against the current government fueled by the dire state of the domestic economy. Many citizens fear that the combination of rising unemployment, poverty, sectarian tensions, the devaluation of the Lebanese pound and the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus may spark another violent conflict, three decades after the end of the Middle Eastern nation's devastating civil war. (Protestas, Líbano) EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Beirut (Lebanon), 12/07/2020.- Lebanese police drag anti-government protesters to open a road during a protest over deteriorating living conditions in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 12 July 2020. Lebanon has been seeing months of protests against the current government fueled by the dire state of the domestic economy. Many citizens fear that the combination of rising unemployment, poverty, sectarian tensions, the devaluation of the Lebanese pound and the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus may spark another violent conflict, three decades after the end of the Middle Eastern nation's devastating civil war. (Protestas, Abierto, Líbano) EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

-FOTODELDÍA- Paris (France), 12/07/2020.- manifestación de trabajadores y directores de clubes nocturnos para pedir la reapertura de sus locales en París.- EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

-FOTODELDIA- BUDAPEST (HUNGRÍA) 12/07/2020.- Una mariposa se posa en una flor en el jardín de las mariposas del zoo de Budapest, Hungría este domingo. El zoo ha reabierto sus puertas al público tras tres meses cerrado debido al coronavirus. EFE/ Attila Kovacs PROHIBIDO SU USO EN HUNGRÍA

-FOTODELDÍA- EPA8228. KOLKATA (INDIA), 12/07/2020.- Seguidores del actor indio Amitabh Bachchan rezan y piden su pronta recuperación, este domingo en Kolkata, India. Estrellas, ciudadanos de a pie y hasta ministros recurrieron a las redes sociales este domingo para mostrar su apoyo al icónico actor indio Amitabh Bachchan, internado en un hospital de Bombay junto a su hijo tras dar positivo por coronavirus. EFE/Str

Le Havre (France), 12/07/2020.- Paris Saint Germain's Neymar Jr in action during the friendly soccer match between Le Havre AC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, France, 12 July 2020. The friendly match is the first to be played in front of a crowd of 5,000 spectators since March and the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Futbol, Amistoso, Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

