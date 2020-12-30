-FOTODELDIA- GRAF3362. ZARAGOZA, 30/12/2020.- Vista de la luna llena esta mañana de miércoles sobre Zaragoza. El año 2020 a punto de terminar y el último fenómeno astronómico se trata de la 'Luna Fría'. "El cambio de altura del Sol en el cielo a lo largo del año es causado por la inclinación de la Tierra mientras orbita nuestra estrella local. La inclinación hace que la cantidad de luz solar que recibe cada hemisferio suba y baje en el ciclo anual de las estaciones", segun la NASA. EFE/ Javier Belver

Mangaratiba (Brazil); 30/12/2020.- Aerial view of the area where the condominium of the Brazilian soccer player Neymar is located, in Mangaratiba, Brazil, 30 December 2020. The controversial party that Neymar will organize to say goodbye to 2020 will bring together 150 people, has the necessary permits and will comply with all the necessary health regulations to prevent the spread of covid, the company responsible for its organization said this week. The event promotion agency Fabrica, designated as the party's organizer, released a statement to give some details of the event it is organizing in Mangaratiba, a resort on the south coast of Rio de Janeiro state, in which the French PSG player has a mansion, but without mentioning the footballer. EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

London (United Kingdom), 30/12/2020.- A handout photo made available by n10 Downing street shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson after signing the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the UK and the EU, the Brexit trade deal, at 10 Downing Street London, Britain, 30 December 2020. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDREW PARSONS / DOWNING STREET HANDOUT The Image can not be altered in any form. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

London (United Kingdom), 30/12/2020.- Ambulance workers outside St Thomas' hospital in London, Britain, 30 December 2020. Coronavirus cases are continuing to surge across England with hospital admissions reaching new highs. More Covid patients tare now being treated in England than during the first wave in April. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

London (United Kingdom), 30/12/2020.- Pro EU campaigner Steve Bray outside parliament as MP's vote on the Brexit deal in London, Britain, 30 December 2020. Members of Parliament are voting on the governments Brexit deal with the EU, 30 December. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

London (United Kingdom), 30/12/2020.- The Houses of Parliament during the debate in the House of Commons on the EU (Future Relationship) Bill in London, Britain, 30 December 2020. Members of Parliament ?are to vote on the governments' Brexit deal with the EU. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Paris (France), 30/12/2020.- A commuter train crosses a bridge over the Seine in front of the towers of La Defense, Paris business district, in Levallois, 30 December 2020. Due to the still high number of COVID-19 cases, a curfew is imposed between 8 pm and 6 am effective from 15 December 2020 and all the streets gatherings or celebrations are cancelled. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Tokyo (Japan), 30/12/2020.- A cyclist waits for a traffic signal past a display showing closing information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, 30 December 2020, the final trading day of the year, after it closed the market. The Tokyo stock benchmark lost 123.98 points to close at 27,444.17 on the last trading day of the year of 2020 after soaring 714.12 points or 2.66 per cent up, recording its highest level in 30 years on 29 December 2020. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Bregancon (France), 30/12/2020.- French President Emmanuel Macron (R) attends a EU-China video-conference meeting along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel, who were all tuning in on video link, at the Fort de Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, 30 December 2020. (Francia) EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER / POOL

-FOTODELDIA- EA3325. AMRITSAR (INDIA), 30/12/2020.- Dos jóvenes muestran sus manos pintadas para felicitar el nuevo año en Amritsar (India), este miércoles. EFE/ Raminder Pal Singh

-FOTODELDÍA- GRAF3489. MADRID, 30/12/2020.- Operarios preparan la fachada del Palacio de Correos bajo el reloj de la Puerta del Sol en Madrid mientras los preparativos para una atípica nochevieja, este miércoles. Ni la "gripe española" ni la Guerra Civil impidieron la celebración de la Nochevieja en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid, una costumbre centenaria prohibida este año por la pandemia del coronavirus que, además, dejará a la capital sin fiestas de cotillón y sin la versión popular de la carrera San Silvestre. EFE/ Ballesteros

Tokyo (Japan), 30/12/2020.- Pedestrians walk past a display showing closing information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, 30 December 2020, the final trading day of the year, after it closed the market. The Tokyo stock benchmark lost 123.98 points to close at 27,444.17 on the last trading day of the year of 2020 after soaring 714.12 points or 2.66 per cent up, recording its highest level in 30 years on 29 December 2020. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Budapest (Hungary), 30/12/2020.- A container of the next batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against the new coronavirus is unloaded from an airplane at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, 30 December 2020. The current shipment of vaccines contains 70,000 doses and will be distributed to other hospitals from here to be administered to 35,000 healthcare workers in Hungary. (Hungría) EFE/EPA/TAMAS KOVACS HUNGARY OUT

-FOTODELDIA- GRAFCAT6493 TARRAGONA 30/12/2020.- Uno de los principales retos de la industria petroquímica pasa por reducir el tiempo entre que se detecta una emergencia y se comunica a los cuerpos de seguridad y, en este sentido, la tecnología 5G emerge como herramienta fundamental para sensorizar las plantas y los sistemas de comunicación y alertas. EFE/Jaume Sellart

-FOTODELDIA- EA3197. LONDRES, 30/12/2020.- El primer ministro británio, Boris Johnson, abandona el número 10 de Downing Street en Londres, Reino Unido, para dirigirse al Parlamento donde este miércoles se vota el acuerdo sobre el Brexit al que ha llegado con Bruselas. Johnson defenderá ante el Parlamento el acuerdo sobre el Brexit al que ha llegado con Bruselas, que a sus ojos "demuestra que el Reino Unido puede ser al mismo tiempo (un país) europeo y soberano". EFE/ Andy Rain

-FOTODELDÍA- GRAFCAN3595. SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE (ESPAÑA), 30/12/2020.-. La jugadora venezolana del U.D. Granadilla Tenerife Egatesa, Nayluisa Cáceres, sueña, como el resto de sus compatriotas con las que comparte juego en el equipo tinerfeño, con llevar a la selección femenina de su país a lo más alto del fútbol mundial. EFE/Miguel Barreto