-FOTODELDIA- Colombo (SRI LANKA) 01/01/2021.- Un cuidador y su elefante rezan con motivo del Año Nuevo en el templo de Gangaramaya en Colombo, Sri Lanka este viernes 1 de enero. EFE/ Chamila Karunarathne

-FOTODELDIA- Gyeongju (Corea del Sur) 01/01/2021.- Vista del amanecer en la costa de Gyeongju, en Corea del Sur este viernes 1 de enero de 2021. EFE/ Yonhap COREA DEL SUR

Bangalore (India), 01/01/2021.- Students walks down to attend a class, maintaining social distancing at a government schools were allowed to re-open from 01 January with certain conditions, in Bangalore, India 01 January 2021. Karnataka state government has re-opened schools after a gap of nearly ten months and student from grade 6-9 will also come to campuses for vidyagama programme and 10-12 with no compulsion for students for physical attendance. The students who wish to attend school have to take parental consent and online teaching will also continue as before. (Abierto) EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Den Haag (Netherlands), 01/01/2021.- First Stena Line ship departs to Britain under the new trade rules and regulations, The Hague, Netherlands, 01 January 2021. (Países Bajos; Holanda, Reino Unido, La Haya) EFE/EPA/Sem van der Wal

Yangon (Myanmar), 01/01/2021.- Medical workers attend to a patient at the emergency department of Yangon General Hospital, in Yangon, Myanmar, 01 January 2021. Myanmar State Counsellor Suu Kyi on 01 January 2021 said during her new year speech that Myanmar has purchased its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine from India and schedules to vaccinate the medical workers as the first priority in February 2021. (Birmania) EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Yangon (Myanmar), 01/01/2021.- A medical worker wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) changes gloves as she works inside surgical observation room for Persons Under Investigation (PUI) at Yangon General Hospital, in Yangon, Myanmar, 01 January 2021. Myanmar State Counsellor Suu Kyi on 01 January 2021 said during her new year speech that Myanmar has purchased its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine from India and schedules to vaccinate the medical workers as the first priority in February 2021. (Birmania) EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Milan (Italy), 01/01/2021.- A general view of an almost empty street in Milan on the first day of the new year in Milan, Italy, 01 January 2021. (Italia) EFE/EPA/Mourad Balti Touati

Milano (Italy), 01/01/2021.- A general view of an almost empty Vittorio Emanuele Gallery in Milan on the first day of the new year in Milan, Italy, 01 January 2021. (Italia) EFE/EPA/Mourad Balti Touati

Budapest (Hungary), 01/01/2021.- The new year's first born baby of Budapest, Pal Hunor lies in the arms of the mother at the maternity ward of Honved Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, 01 January 2021. Pal was born one minute after midnight, the baby weighs 3350 grams and is 54 centimetres tall. (Hungría) EFE/EPA/Marton Monus HUNGARY OUT

-FOTODELDÍA- GRAF4033. MADRID, 01/01/2021.- El violinista Ara Malikian ofrece una actuación en el Aeropuerto de Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez para presentar "Petit Garage", su nuevo disco, este viernes, 1 de enero de 2021. EFE/ Fernando Alvarado

Salgótarján (Hungary), 01/01/2021.- The new year's first born baby of Hungary Boglarka Csoka lies in the arms of the mother at the maternity ward of Szent Lazar County Hospital in Salgotarjan, Hungary, 01 January 2021. Boglarka was born one minute after midnight, the baby weighs 3200 grams and is 52 centimetres tall. (Hungría) EFE/EPA/Peter Komka HUNGARY OUT

Málaga (es-es) (Spain), 01/01/2021.- A handout photo released by Andalucia's regional government shows the first baby born in Andalusia in 2021 (and probably in Spain) 'poses' in her parents' arms at the Maternal and Child Hospital in Malaga, Andalusia, southern Spain, 01 Januray 2021. It is a girl, called Chiara Luna, who was born at 00:00, with the sound of the bells. The little girl is the second daughter of the couple, formed by a Czech woman and an Italian father (Jaroslav Janda) living in Malaga, and her birth has been by natural childbirth. (España) EFE/EPA/Andalucia's regional government HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Bihac (Bosnia And Herzegovina), 01/01/2021.- Migrants warm themselves by a campfire during a winter day at the Lipa refugee camp outside Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 01 January 2021. Some thousand refugees at the camp were scheduled to be relocated from the burnt-down tent camp on 31 December, yet were returned to Lipa camp. A fire on 23 December destroyed most of the camp near the city of Bihac, which has already been sharply criticized by international authorities and aid groups as unsuitable for accommodating refugees and migrants. (Incendio, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

Bihac (Bosnia And Herzegovina), 01/01/2021.- Bosnian soldiers set up new tents for migrants at the Lipa camp in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 01 January 2021. Some thousand refugees at the camp were scheduled to be relocated from the burnt-down tent camp on 31 December, yet were returned to Lipa camp. A fire on 23 December destroyed most of the camp near the city of Bihac, which has already been sharply criticized by international authorities and aid groups as unsuitable for accommodating refugees and migrants. (Incendio, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

Bihac (Bosnia And Herzegovina), 01/01/2021.- Migrants Protest against poor living conditions at Camp Lipa in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 01 January 2021. Some thousand refugees at the camp were scheduled to be relocated from the burnt-down tent camp on 31 December, yet were returned to Lipa camp. A fire on 23 December destroyed most of the camp near the city of Bihac, which has already been sharply criticized by international authorities and aid groups as unsuitable for accommodating refugees and migrants. (Protestas, Incendio, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

Bihac (Bosnia And Herzegovina), 01/01/2021.- Migrants Protest against poor living conditions at Camp Lipa in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 01 January 2021. Some thousand refugees at the camp were scheduled to be relocated from the burnt-down tent camp on 31 December, yet were returned to Lipa camp. A fire on 23 December destroyed most of the camp near the city of Bihac, which has already been sharply criticized by international authorities and aid groups as unsuitable for accommodating refugees and migrants. (Protestas, Incendio, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

Bihac (Bosnia And Herzegovina), 01/01/2021.- A migrant tries to warm himself at the Lipa camp in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 01 January 2021. Some thousand refugees at the camp were scheduled to be relocated from the burnt-down tent camp on 31 December, yet were returned to Lipa camp. A fire on 23 December destroyed most of the camp near the city of Bihac, which has already been sharply criticized by international authorities and aid groups as unsuitable for accommodating refugees and migrants. (Incendio, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

-FOTODELDÍA- GRAFCAV1910. SAN SEBASTIÁN, 01/01/2021.- Numerosos donostiarras han cumplido este viernes en la playa de La Concha de San Sebastián con la tradición de bañarse en el mar el día de año nuevo, a pesar de las bajas temperaturas. EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

New York (United States), 02/01/2021.- A general view of an empty Times Square after the New Year's Eve Ball drops in New York, New York, USA, 01 January 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic people were not allowed in to celebrate in Times Square. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Monrovia (Liberia), 01/01/2021.- Janet Sharty hands sweets as presents to children during a New Year's celebration in Mount Barclay community, a suburb of Monrovia, Liberia, 01 January 2021. Community leader Janet Sharty provides popcorn, candies, and biscuits for children as New Year's gifts 2021. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALLANZO

Monrovia (Liberia), 01/01/2021.- Children pose with their sweets they were given as presents during a New Year's celebration in Mount Barclay community, a suburb of Monrovia, Liberia, 01 January 2021. Community leader Janet Sharty provides popcorn, candies, and biscuits for children as New Year's gifts 2021. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALLANZO

Monrovia (Liberia), 01/01/2021.- Popcorn, lollipops,and candies are prepared to be given to children as presents during a New Year's celebration in Mount Barclay community, a suburb of Monrovia, Liberia, 01 January 2021. Community leader Janet Sharty provides popcorn, candies, and biscuits for children as New Year's gifts 2021. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALLANZO

Kiev (Ukraine), 01/01/2021.- Marching people carry torches and nationalist flags during a rally of various nationalist parties to mark the 112th birthday of Stepan Bandera, in Kiev, Ukraine, 01 January 2021. Stepan Bandera was born on 01 January 1909 in what was then Galicia and Lodomeria and became a leader of Ukrainian ultranationalist far-right Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and OUN-B. He was responsible for the proclamation of an independent Ukrainian state in Lviv on 30 June 1941, accompanied with the arrival of Nazi Germany troops. KGB agents assassinated him in his Munich, West Germany exile on 15 October 1959. (Alemania, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

-FOTODELDIA- LONDRES (REINO UNIDO) 01/01/2021.- Vista del Big Ben con la bandera nacional, la Union Jack, en Westminster, Londres, Reino Unido este viernes 1 de enero, el primer día tras la salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea tra el brexit. EFE/ Vickie Flores

-FOTODELDIA- Roma (ITALIA) 01/01/2021.- El italiano Marco Fois salta desde el puente de Cavour durante el primer chapuzón del con motivo del Año Nuevo en Roma, Italia este viernes 1 de enero. EFE/ Ansa/massimo Percossi

-FOTODELDÍA- AME7337. MADRID (ESPAÑA), 31/12/2020.- La bandera de España es proyectada sobre la fachada de la sede del gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid, en la plaza de la Puerta del Sol de Madrid vacía, horas antes de las tradicionales campanadas de nochevieja hoy en Madrid (España). Sin festejos, con fuertes restricciones sociales, sin gente en las calles, en la Nochevieja de 2020 solo se celebrará que acaba el año del coronavirus, que ha contagiado a más de 80 millones de personas y ha dejado más de 1.770.000 muertos. EFE/David Fernández

-FOTODELDIA- Nueva York (Estados Unidos) 02/01/2021.- Vista de Times Square vacía durante las celebraciones de Fin de Año en Nueva York, Estados Unidos, este viernes 1 de enero de 2021. Este año, debido al coronavirus, no se ha permitido la entrada de público a Times Square. EFE/ Jason Szenes

-FOTODELDIA- Pekín (China), 01/01/2021.- un hombre se hace una foto en frente de las puertas de la torre de Tiananmen durante las vacaciones de Año Nuevo en Pekín, China este viernes 1 de enero de 2020. EFE/ Wu Hong