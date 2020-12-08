Wloclawek (Poland), 08/12/2020.- A dowry box at the temporary exhibition “Half-box and wreath. Conservation of dowry chests painted from Kujawy and Dobrzyn land" in Ethnography Museum, department of the Museum of the Kujawy and Dobrzyn land, in Wloclawek, central Poland, 08 December 2020. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the exhibition will be available in the form of a virtual walk on the museum's website. (Polonia) EFE/EPA/Tytus Zmijewski POLAND OUT

(Finland), 08/12/2020.- Director, producer, and screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola visits Finland from 8 to 12 December 2020 at the invitation of The Department of Film, Television and Scenography and the National Audiovisual Institute, in Helsinki, Finland, 08 December 2020. (Cine, Finlandia) EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

Tokyo (Japan), 08/12/2020.- A couple poses for photos commemorating their marriage with seasonal illumination in Tokyo, Japan, 08 December 2020. A wedding information magazine explained situation of wedding ceremony in Japan in October 2020 that 90 percent of wedding ceremonies had been cancelled du to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic in May 2020. It was recovered to about 64 percent of weddings scheduled for September 2020. The wedding information magazine presumes postponed weddings are expected to decrease and impact on weddings due to the coronavirus will be very limited next year. Take and Give Needs, Japan's biggest company of wedding hall management, has postponed 600 of the 1200 weddings scheduled for March 2020 to June. The number of weddings in the first half of 2020 was only 36.0 percent year-on-year due to the impact of the new coronavirus. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

London (United Kingdom), 08/12/2020.- A member of medical staff holds a phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jab at Guy's Hospital in London, Britain, 08 December 2020. The UK started the largest immunisation programme in the country's history. Care home workers, NHS staff and people aged 80 and over will begin receiving the jab protecting against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/VICTORIA JONES / POOL

Cardiff (United Kingdom), 08/12/2020.- A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs at a vaccination centre in Cardiff, Britain, 08 December 2020. The UK started the largest immunisation programme in the country's history. Care home workers, NHS staff and people aged 80 and over will begin receiving the jab protecting against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/Ben Birchall / POOL

-FOTODELDÍA- EA2889 ACHERN (ALEMANIA), 08/12/2020.- Unos visitantes disfrutan del buen tiempo en un banco en un paraje nevado de Schliffkopf en el sendero del Bosque Negro cerca de Achern, Alemania, este martes. EFE/ Ronald Wittek

-FOTODELDÍA- EA2343 HONG KONG (CHINA), 08/12/2020.- Unos cocineros con mascarillas trabajan en un restaurante cantonés en Hong Kong (China) este martes. El gobierno de Hong Kong ha impuesto un mayor distanciamiento social y restricciones a los restaurantes en horario nocturno y ha ordenado el cierre de los gimnasios y salones de belleza debido a la nueva oleada de infecciones en la ciudad. EFE/Miguel Candela

-FOTODELDÍA-London (United Kingdom), 08/12/2020.- Un cisne limpia su plumaje nada sobre un lago en Hampstead Heath en una mañana brumosa en Londres, Gran Bretaña, el 08 de diciembre de 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Uma multidão passeia pelo Portal del Ángel nesta terça-feira, em Barcelona, na Espanha. EFE/Alejandro García

-FOTODELDÍA-LONDRES, 08/12/2020.- Una empleada de la galería posa para los medios junto a la la obra "Adoraciones de los reyes", de Jan Gossaert, durante una nueva exposición titulada "Sensing the Unseen" (Sintiendo lo invisible) en la National Gallery, en Londres, el 08 de diciembre de 2020. La exposición interactiva permitirá al visitante viajar 500 años atrás y sumergirse en el intrincado y rico mundo de Jan Gossaert. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

BRA51. SAO PAULO (BRASIL), 08/12/2020.- Activistas de Amnistía Internacional y de la fundación Marielle Franco realizan un acto simbólico a 1000 días del asesinato de la concejala, hoy en Sao Paulo (Brasil). Más de medio millar de alarmas sonaron este martes al unísono en Río de Janeiro para "despertar" a una justicia que todavía no resuelve la muerte de la icónica concejala y activista brasileña Marielle Franco, asesinada brutalmente a tiros hoy hace mil días. EFE/ Fabio Motta

