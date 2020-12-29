Campsie Fells (United Kingdom), 29/12/2020.- A woman tries to make a snowman in the snow at Campsie Fells, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, 29 December 2020. People in the area made the most of the weather. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Campsie Fells (United Kingdom), 29/12/2020.- People sled downhill n the snow at Campsie Fells, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, 29 December 2020. People in the area made the most of the weather. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

-FOTODELDIA- Teherán (Irán), 29/12/2020.- Una sanitaria prepara una dosis de la vacuna COVID-19 de fabricación local durante la fase uno de pruebas de la misma en Teherán,Irán, este martes. EFE/AREF TAHERKENAREH

-FOTODELDIA- Bengaluru (India), 29/12/2020.- Un sanitario toma una muestra para una prueba Covid en Bangalore, India, este martes. India ha confiormado seis casos de la nueva cepa de coronavirus surgida en Reino Unido. EFE/JAGADEESH NV

-FOTODELDIA- Seúl (Corea del Sur), 29/12/2020.- Un recluso infectado con COVID-19 muestra un mensaje que dice 'sálvame' a través de una ventana en el centro de detención de Dongbu en Seúl, Corea del Sur, este martes. EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

-FOTODELDIA- Foxborough (ESTADOS UNIDOS) 29/12/2020.- El quarterback de los Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen (i) es presionado por Jason McCourty (d) de los New England Patriots en la primera mitad del partido de la NFL disputado en el estadio Gillette de Foxborough, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos. EFE/ CJ Gunther

-FOTODELDIA- Foxborough (ESTADOS UNIDOS) 29/12/2020.- El quarterback de los New England Patriots, Cam Newton (d) filtra un pase en la primera mitad del partido de la NFL contra los Buffalo Bills disputado en el estadio Gillette de Foxborough, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos. EFE/ CJ Gunther

-FOTODELDIA- GRAFCAV1849. ZARAUTZ (GIPUZKOA), 29/12/2020.- Un hombre observa el oleaje en el paseo marítimo de Zarautz (Gipuzkoa), cerrado este martes a causa de la alerta naranja por impacto de olas. EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

-FOTODELDÍA- GRAFCAV1860. PAMPLONA, 29/12/2020.- Imagen del ensayo general que ha tenido lugar este martes en Pamplona de la ópera "Cuento de Navidad", una coproducción de Fundación Baluarte, Orquesta Sinfónica de Navarra y Ópera de Cámara de Navarra que se representará esta noche en el Auditorio Baluarte de la capital navarra. EFE/Villar López

Campsie Fells (United Kingdom), 29/12/2020.- A woman between two snowmen at Campsie Fells, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, 29 December 2020. People in the area made the most of the weather. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Campsie Fells (United Kingdom), 29/12/2020.- People take a stroll n the snow at Campsie Fells, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, 29 December 2020. People in the area made the most of the weather. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Campsie Fells (United Kingdom), 29/12/2020.- People take a stroll n the snow at Campsie Fells, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, 29 December 2020. People in the area made the most of the weather. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Bihac (Bosnia And Herzegovina), 29/12/2020.- A migrant walks in front of a burned tent at the Lipa tent camp, a few days after it was largely destroyed by a fire, in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 29 December 2020. Migrants in the Lipa camp in northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina wrapped themselves in blankets and sleeping bags to protect themselves from strong winds in the region bordering Croatia, a member of the European Union. A fire destroyed most of the camp near the city of Bihac, which has already been sharply criticized by international authorities and aid groups as unsuitable for accommodating refugees and migrants. (Incendio, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croacia) EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

Bihac (Bosnia And Herzegovina), 29/12/2020.- Migrants wait in line for food at the Lipa tent camp, a few days after it was largely destroyed by a fire, in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 29 December 2020. Migrants in the Lipa camp in northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina wrapped themselves in blankets and sleeping bags to protect themselves from strong winds in the region bordering Croatia, a member of the European Union. A fire destroyed most of the camp near the city of Bihac, which has already been sharply criticized by international authorities and aid groups as unsuitable for accommodating refugees and migrants. (Incendio, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croacia) EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

-FOTODELDÍA- GRAF2892. A CORUÑA, 29/12/2020.- Una gaviota con el arco iris de fondo sobre el cielo de A Coruña este martes en el que "Bella", la borrasca atlántica que durante las últimas horas ha afectado con fuerza a la península, comienza a alejarse aunque todavía 12 comunidades siguen en alerta, 4 de ellas en naranja por nevadas y mala mar, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet). EFE/Cabalar

-FOTODELDIA- Londres (Reino Unido), 29/12/2020.- Un mensaje del Servicio Nacional de Salud (NHS) advierte sobre la propagación del coronavirus en el University College Hospital, Londres, este martes. Los casos de coronavirus continúan aumentando en todo el Reino Unido y se han alcanzado el pico de ingresos hospitalarios. EFE/ANDY RAIN