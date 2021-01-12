AME8919. RIO DE JANEIRO (BRASIL), 12/01/2021.- Un grupo de jóvenes juega con un balón de fútbol durante un día caluroso en medio del verano que deja altas temperaturas hoy, en la playa e Ipanema, en Río de Janeiro (Brasil). EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

Gothenburg (Sweden), 10/01/2021.- A woman walks across the floor of a shopping center in Gothenburg, Sweden, 10 January 2021. A temporary pandemic law put in place by the Swedish government went into effect on 10 January 2021, limiting the number of people in shops, businesses and public places, including theaters and swimming pools. A maximum of one person is permitted per 10 square meters in stores, gyms and other indoor premises. The pandemic law applies until 30 September 2021, media reported. (Suecia, Gotemburgo) EFE/EPA/ADAM IHSE SWEDEN OUT

Dhaka (Bangladesh), 12/01/2021.- A street vendor wears a face mask as the sales garment'Äôs items amid the coronavirus pandemic in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 January 2021. According to the Bangladesh health authority, a Covid-19 vaccine first lot will be arriving in the last week of January and they will process vaccination across the county in the first week of February. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Dhaka (Bangladesh), 12/01/2021.- A man wears a face mask as he sits on the rickshaw van on the busy road amid the coronavirus pandemic in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 January 2021. According to the Bangladesh health authority, a Covid-19 vaccine first lot will be arriving in the last week of January and they will process vaccination across the county in the first week of February. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Dhaka (Bangladesh), 12/01/2021.- Women wear face masks as they walk along a park amid the coronavirus pandemic in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 January 2021. According to the Bangladesh health authority, a Covid-19 vaccine first lot will be arriving in the last week of January and they will process vaccination across the county in the first week of February. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Dhaka (Bangladesh), 12/01/2021.- A girl wears a face mask as she walks with her mother along a busy street amid the coronavirus pandemic in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 January 2021. According to the Bangladesh health authority, a Covid-19 vaccine first lot will be arriving in the last week of January and they will process vaccination across the county in the first week of February. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Dhaka (Bangladesh), 12/01/2021.- A family member carries bags while walking along a busy street amid the coronavirus pandemic in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 January 2021. According to the Bangladesh health authority, a Covid-19 vaccine first lot will be arriving in the last week of January and they will process vaccination across the county in the first week of February. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

AME8919. RIO DE JANEIRO (BRASIL), 12/01/2021.- Vista aérea tomada con un drone que muestra varias personas en sus kayaks en las aguas de la playa de Copacabana durante un día caluroso en medio del verano hoy, en Río de Janeiro (Brasil). EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

-FOTODELDIA- ÁVILA, 12/01/2021.- El río Chico congelado a su paso por Ávila, provincia en la que se han registrado temperaturas de hasta 16 grados bajo cero en algunos puntos. EFE/ Raúl Sanchidrián

-FOTODELDIA- Wroclaw (Polonia), 01/12/2021.- Un joven rinoceronte indio (Rhinoceros unicornis), que nació hace varios días, con su madre en el recinto del zoológico de Wroclaw, oeste de Polonia, el 12 de enero de 2021. Este es el primer rinoceronte que nace en el zoológico de Wroclaw. (Polonia) EFE / Maciej Kulczynski PROHIBIDO SU USO EN POLONIA

-FOTODELDIA- Batangas (Filipinas), 12/01/2021.- El esqueleto de un animal se permanece entre los depósitos de ceniza arrojada por el volcán Taal en Batangas, Filipinas, el 12 de enero de 2021. Ha pasado un año desde que entró en erupción el volcán Taal, donde miles de residentes fueron desplazados tras arrojar vapor y cenizas hasta un kilómetro de altura. EFE / MARK R. CRISTINO

Beijing (China), 12/01/2021.- A woman and a child wearing protective face masks sit in a game room in Beijing, China, 12 January 2021, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. According to the National Health Commission, an international expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO) will arrive at China's Wuhan on 14 January to conduct joint scientific research with Chinese scientists to investigate COVID-19. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Beijing (China), 12/01/2021.- A woman wearing protective face mask walks in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, 12 January 2021, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. According to the National Health Commission, an international expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO) will arrive at China's Wuhan on 14 January to conduct joint scientific research with Chinese scientists to investigate COVID-19. EFE/EPA/WU HONG