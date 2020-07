Neymar comemora após marcar um gol durante o amistoso entre o PSG e o Le Havre AC neste domingo, no estádio Oceane em Le Havre, na França. EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Le Havre (France), 12/07/2020.- Paris Saint Germain's Neymar Jr in action during the friendly soccer match between Le Havre AC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, France, 12 July 2020. The friendly match is the first to be played in front of a crowd of 5,000 spectators since March and the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Futbol, Amistoso, Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Le Havre (France), 12/07/2020.- Paris Saint Germain's Neymar Jr (C), Mauro Icardi (L) and Kylian Mbappe (R) react during the friendly soccer match between Le Havre AC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, France, 12 July 2020. The friendly match is the first to be played in front of a crowd of 5,000 spectators since March and the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Futbol, Amistoso, Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON