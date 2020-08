USA AIRLINES PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19:Arlington (United States), 12/05/2020.- American Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 12 May 2020. As some states have begun reopening portions of their economy, travel in the US during the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic remains ninety percent lower than pre-crisis levels. (Abierto, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS