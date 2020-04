GERMANY PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19:Berlin (Germany), 06/04/2020.- Empty Pariser Platz square in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 06 April 2020. Due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, most of the shops, museums and concert halls in Berlin are closed. Weekly markets, pharmacies, banking institutes, supermarkets, petrol stations and some other shops are still opened. People are allowed to visit parks in gatherings of people containing not more than two persons or as families. Physical training alone is allowed. (Abierto, Alemania) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER