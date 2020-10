Sao Paulo (Brazil), 11/10/2020.- A handout photo made available by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) shows Casemiro (C) in action during a training session for the Brazilian team, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 11 October 2020. The national teams of Brazil and Peru will meet on 13 October at the National Stadium in Lima during the second date of Conmebol's qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Mundial de Fútbol, Brasil, Catar) EFE/EPA/Lucas Figueiredo / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Sao Paulo (Brazil), 11/10/2020.- A handout photo made available by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) shows Neymar Jr (L) as he shakes hands with Casemiro (C) during a training session for the Brazilian team, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 11 October 2020. The national teams of Brazil and Peru will meet on 13 October at the National Stadium in Lima during the second date of Conmebol's qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Mundial de Fútbol, Brasil, Catar) EFE/EPA/Lucas Figueiredo / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES