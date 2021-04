Duesseldorf (Germany), 29/04/2021.- Defendant Christoph Metzelder arrives in the courtroom for his trial at the District Court in Duesseldorf, Germany, 29 April 2021. Charges have been brought against former German national soccer player Christoph Metzelder. He has to answer for 'undertaking to provide another person with possession of child pornographic writings in 29 cases and possession of child pornographic and youth pornographic writings in another case'. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH / POOL