Al Khor (Qatar).- (FILE) - View of the Al Bayt stadium, one of the eight venues for the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar, during a media tour 17 December 2019 (re-issued 15 July 2020). The Al Bayt stadium will host the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on 18 November 2022 as the FIFA confirmed the match schedule for the tournament on 15 July 2020. (Mundial de Fútbol, Catar) EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER *** Local Caption *** 55714958