Groningen (Netherlands), 04/10/2020.- (L-R) Ajax keeper Andre Onana, Edson Alvarez of Ajax, Remco Balk of Groningen in action during the Dutch Eredivisie soccer match between FC Groningen and Ajax in the Hitachi Capital Mobility stadium in Groningen, The Netherlands, 04 October 2020. (Países Bajos; Holanda) EFE/EPA/OLAF KRAAK