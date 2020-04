Tokyo (Japan), 17/04/2020.- Tokyo metropolitan government employees wearing protective face masks hold placards calling for passerby to stay home after the government announced the nationwide state of emergency due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, at Kabukicho entertainment and red-light district in Tokyo, Japan 17 April 2020. Tokyo recorded 201 new cases of infection by the coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the Japanese capital close to 2800. On 17 April, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked the population to stay home to fight the spread of the coronavirus. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON