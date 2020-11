Rome (Italy), 12/10/2016.- (FILE) - Argentinian soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona performs prior to the 'Match of Peace - United for Peace' charity soccer match promoted by the Schools for Encounter foundation, an organization boosted by Pope Francis, at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 12 October 2016 (re-issued on 25 November 2020). Diego Maradona has died after a heart attack, media reports claimed on 25 November 2020. (Papa, Atentado, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO *** Local Caption *** 53065092