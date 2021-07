Ichinomiya (Japan), 27/07/2021.- Italo Ferreira of Brazil poses for a photo after winning gold in the Men's final of the Surfing competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiyai, Japan, 27 July 2021. (Brasil, Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Brazil's Italo Ferreira celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal during the men's finals of surfing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on Tsurigasaki Beach, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Brazil's Italo Ferreira celebrates after winning the gol medal during the men's finals of surfing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on Tsurigasaki Beach, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez