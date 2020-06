PORTUGAL SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:Seixal (Portugal), 22/10/2019.- Benfica's players (L-R) Raul de Tomas, Haris Seferovic, Ljubomir Fejsa and Andrija Zivkovic in action during a training session at the team's sport complex Seixal, Portugal, 22 October 2019. Benfica prepares its upcoming UEFA Champions League's Group G soccer match against Lyon on 23 October. (Liga de Campeones) EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES