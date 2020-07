Mogyorod (Hungary), 19/07/2020.- A handout photo made available by the FIA shows German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary in Mogyorod, Hungary, 19 July 2020. (Fórmula Uno, Hungría) EFE/EPA/FIA/F1 HANDOUT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES *** Local Caption *** BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JULY 18: Nicholas Latifi of Canada driving the (6) Williams Racing FW43 Mercedes on track during final practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 18, 2020 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)