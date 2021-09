Shanghai (China), 23/09/2021.- Evergrande Center building is seen in Shanghai, China, 23 September 2021. China Evergrande Group's central unit, Hengda Real Estate Group, announced it would settle interest payment on its Shenzhen-trade 5.8 percent September 2025 bond, according to the Group's statement on 22 September. The statement comes after a big hit on stock markets in Asia, the USA, and Europe by a significant sell-off this week since shares in Evergrande closed 10 percent lower in Hong Kong. Earlier this week, the Evergrande Group expressed its concern in a stock filing this month that the Group might not be able to meet its financial obligations. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI