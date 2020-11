Ankara (Turkey), 26/11/2020.- Turkish police secure the area in front of the Sincan Prison during a final hearing of 475 accused Akinci trial who participated in the 2016 attempted coup d'état in Turkey, in Ankara, Turkey, 26 November 2020. At least 250 people were killed in the coup attempt on 15 July 2016 when coup soldiers commandeered aircrafts, helicopters and tanks and sought to take control of the state institutions. They allegedly directed the plot from the Akinci air base near Ankara. (Turquía) EFE/EPA/STR