Dresden (Germany).- (FILE) - A Police Forensics officer investigates the area near the Dresden Castle, in Dresden, Saxony, Germany, 25 November 2019 (reissued 17 November 2020). According to media reports, police have have arrested three people in relation to the November 2019 robbery of the Dresden's Treasury Green Vault. (Alemania, Dresde) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER