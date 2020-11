Heidelberg (Germany), 03/11/2020.- A view of a sign at a Starbucks coffee reading 'It is open only for take away food' at the old town in Heidelberg, Germany, 03 November 2020. Due to an increasing number of cases of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus SARS CoV-2, new nationwide restrictions have been announced to counter a surge in infections, such as the closure of bars and restaurants for one month. (Abierto, Alemania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK