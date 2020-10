Delmenhorst (Germany), 21/10/2020.- Signs on a farmers market reminding of the mandatory use of face masks in the town centre of Delmenhorst, northern Germany, 21 October 2020. The provincial town with its 77,500 inhabitants has become a recent hotspot of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus as the incidence raised to over 200 cases on referential 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Essen (Germany), 21/10/2020.- Medical staff notes down medical values after she takes care of a Corona patient at the intensive care unit of the University Hospital in Essen, Germany, 21 October 2020. The University Hospital Essen treats several patients in its intensive care unit who are seriously ill with the corona virus. Countries around the world are stepping up measures to stem the reappearance in a second wave of the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID 19 disease. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL