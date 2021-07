Rome (Italy), 08/07/2021.- An exterior view of the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis underwent on 04 July a scheduled colon surgery, in Rome, Italy, 08 July 2021. Pope Francis is making a 'satisfactory' recovery and is feeding 'regularly,' Vatican press office chief Matteo Bruni said on 07 July. (Papa, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/FABIO CIMAGLIA