New Delhi (India), 07/04/2020.- Indian laborers and daily wages workers stand to receive food from the volunteers in New Delhi, India, 07 April 2020. India is under a nationwide a 21-day nationwide lockdown starting on 24 March 2020 to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. (Nueva Delhi) EFE/EPA/STR