Operators unload the first Russian Sputnik V vaccine containers against covid-19 at the Ezeiza Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 24 December 2020. The plane landed at the Ezeiza International Airport shortly before at 10.30 a.m. local time (13.30 GMT), after returning from Russia, where on Wednesday it loaded the first 300,000 doses of the vaccine, which will be applied to health personnel in the coming days. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni