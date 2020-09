Yerevan (Armenia), 28/09/2020.- Armenian people queue to donate blood for those who was wounded during the armed conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, near the Hematology Center in Yerevan, Armenia, 28 September 2020. According to media reports, Armenia has imposed martial law and total military mobilisation after clashes have erupted in the territorial conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with both sides reporting civilian deaths after shelling, artillery and air attacks along the front. According to reports on 28 September, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev also decreed on partial military mobilization. (Atentado, Azerbaiyán) EFE/EPA/LUSI SARGSYAN /PHOTOLURE