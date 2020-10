Nice (France), 29/10/2020.- French police officers secure the street near the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France, 29 October 2020, following a knife attack. According to recent reports, at least three people are reported to have died in what officials treat as a terror attack. The attack comes less than a month after the beheading of a French middle school teacher in Paris on 16 October. (Atentado, Francia, Niza) EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

