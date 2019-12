Ostrava (Czech Republic), 10/12/2019.- A police officer stands guard inside a hospital in Ostrava, Czech Republic, 10 December 2019. According to police, six people have been killed and three others injured in a shooting attack at a hospital in Ostrava. Authorities said that the suspected gunman, a forty-two-year-old man who was at large after a shooting attack at an Ostrava hospital, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot. The motive for the attack is not clear. (Atentado, República Checa) EFE/EPA/LUKAS KABON