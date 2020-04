AUSTRIA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19:Vienna (Austria), 14/04/2020.- Customers wearing face masks in front of a hardware store in Vienna, Austria, 14 April 2020. From today on, non essential stores with a shop area under 400 square meters, hardware stores, garden centres and federal parks are allowed to reopen under strict safety measures to slow down the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The government has ordered to wear face masks supermarkets, pharmacies, various kind of opened shops, public transportation and car pools. (Abierto, Viena) EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA