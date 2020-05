Vienna (Austria), 02/05/2020.- A sportsman plays tennis on a clay court in Vienna, Austria, 02 May 2020. Loosening measures slowing down the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, for hair salons, stores with a shop area over 400 square meters and outdoor sports facilities without physical contact become effective from 02 May onwards after 46 days of restrictions concerning the movement of individuals. A minimum distance of one metre to all persons in public space who do not live in the same household remains, public events with a maximum of ten participants and private meetings are allowed. (Tenis, Viena) EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA