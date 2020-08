Bournemouth (United Kingdom), 08/08/2020.- People gather to relax on the beach and seafront in Bournemouth, Britain, 08 August 2020. Britain is in the midst of a heatwave which could see record breaking temperatures according to some media reports. Several beaches around Bournemouth and Poole have been labelled as 'red alert' because of the size of crowds - making it impossible to stay a safe distance apart and minimise coronavirus risks. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL