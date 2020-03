Palm Beach (United States).- (FILE) - Handout picture provided by the Brazilian Presidency showing President Jair Bolsonaro (R), along with his Press Secretary, Fabio Wajngarten (2-L, partially obscured), during a meeting with US President Donald Trump (L), at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, USA, 07 March 2020. According to reports, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the COVID19 virus. Bolsonaro was recently on a trip to USA, where he met US President Donald Trump. (Brasil, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Alan Santos/Brazilian Presidency HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES *** Local Caption *** 55948876