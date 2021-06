Los Angeles (United States), 23/06/2021.- Hundreds of demonstrators rally during a #FREEBRITNEY protest in front of the court house where Britney Spears addresses the court in conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 June 2021. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Los Angeles (United States), 23/06/2021.- A demonstrator holds a poster reading 'Let Britney Speak Freely!' as hundreds demonstrators rally during a #FREEBRITNEY protest in front of the court house where the singer addresses the court in conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 June 2021. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT