Sofia (Bulgaria), 14/07/2020.- A man waves an EU flag during an anti-government protest in front of the Council of Ministers in Sofia, Bulgaria, 14 July 2020. Thousands of Bulgarians gathered in downtown Sofia for another day in support of President Rumen Radev, who called on the prime minister's 'mafia'-style government to resign amid claims of corruption after police raids on the president's offices, reports state. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/VASSIL DONEV

Sofia (Bulgaria), 14/07/2020.- A man holds up a sign reading 'Boyko, bandit, enough genocide' during an anti-government protest in front of the Council of Ministers in Sofia, Bulgaria, 14 July 2020. Thousands of Bulgarians gathered in downtown Sofia for another day in support of President Rumen Radev, who called on the prime minister's 'mafia'-style government to resign amid claims of corruption after police raids on the president's offices, reports state. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/VASSIL DONEV