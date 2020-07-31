-FOTODELDÍA- West Khan Younis (---), 30/07 / 2020.- Un palestino enciende fuegos artificiales para celebrar Eid al-Adha en la ciudad de Khan Younis, en el sur de la Franja de Gaza, el 30 de julio de 2020. EFE / EPA / MOHAMMED SABRE

West Khan Younis (---), 30/07/2020.- A Palestinian lights fireworks to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Khan Younis town, southern Gaza Strip, 30 July 2020. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. (Incendio, La meca) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

West Khan Younis (---), 30/07/2020.- A Palestinian lights fireworks to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Khan Younis town, southern Gaza Strip, 30 July 2020. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. (Incendio, La meca) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

West Khan Younis (---), 30/07/2020.- A Palestinian lights fireworks to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Khan Younis town, southern Gaza Strip, 30 July 2020. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. (Incendio, La meca) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

West Khan Younis (---), 30/07/2020.- A Palestinian lights fireworks to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Khan Younis town, southern Gaza Strip, 30 July 2020. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. (Incendio, La meca) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

West Khan Younis (---), 30/07/2020.- A Palestinian lights fireworks to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Khan Younis town, southern Gaza Strip, 30 July 2020. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. (Incendio, La meca) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

West Khan Younis (---), 30/07/2020.- A Palestinian lights fireworks to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Khan Younis town, southern Gaza Strip, 30 July 2020. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. (Incendio, La meca) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER