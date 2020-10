Washington (United States), 29/09/2020.- US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leaving the White House to attend the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, from Washington, DC, 29 September 2020 (issued 02 October 2020). According to tweets by Trump and his wife Melania, both the President and the First Lady have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/KEN CEDENO / POOL