Merthyr Tydfil (United Kingdom), 25/11/2020.- An undated handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) on 26 November 2020 shows Royal Air Force (RAF) personnel carrying out COVID-19 testing in Merthyr Tydfil in Wales, as part of Operation Rescript. Over 170 members of the Royal Air Force have arrived in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, to deliver assistance in the second round of Whole Town Testing in the UK. Reportedly 14 testing sites have been established in the area, where RAF Personnel has been deployed from several RAF Stations across the UK to support local NHS and council volunteers. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/SAC Connor Tierney/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES