Two workers of a courier service carry a box with the first 10,000 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 to reach Chilean territory, in the aviation group number 10 of the Chilean Air Force, in Santiago, Chile, 24 December 2020. A first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to prevent covid-19 infections arrived by plane this Thursday to Santiago de Chile with 10,000 doses that will begin to be inoculated during this day to health personnel in the regions most affected by the pandemic. EFE/Alberto Valdes