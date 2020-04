CHINA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19:Wuhan (China), 15/04/2020.- A passenger wearing protective gears sits on the train that goes from Wuhan to Beijing, China, 15 April 2020. Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, lifted the lockdown on 08 April, 2020, allowing people to leave the city after more than two months. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY