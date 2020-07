INDIA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19:Jammu (India), 15/07/2020.- A medical staff collects a swab sample from police personal after a police officer tested positive for Coronavirus during COVID-19 tests at a police station in Jammu, India, 15 July 2020. All the staff members of Janipur Police station have been put under quarantined within the premises of police station. Countries around the world are still taking measures to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease and have intensified their research for treatment. EFE/EPA/JAIPAL SINGH