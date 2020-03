Tokyo (Japan), 24/03/2020.- The illuminated Olympic Rings monument at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, late 24 March 2020. Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach of Germany agreed to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to 2021 due to the coronavirus COVID19 pandemic. (Alemania, Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES