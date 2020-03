Naples (Italy), 12/03/2020.- Gino Varriale, owner of a bakery, produces and gives free protective masks to those who request them, during the coronavirus emergency, in Ercolano, near Naples, southern Italy, 12 March 2020. The tools needed to make these masks are simple and cheap: baking paper, two elastic bands and a stapler. Tough lockdown measures kicked in throughout Italy on 12 March after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced late on 11 March that all non-essential shops should close as part of the efforts to contain the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. (Italia, Nápoles) EFE/EPA/CESARE ABBATE