Brooklyn (United States), 18/11/2020.- A sign on the door of a closed public school in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 18 November 2020. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on 18 November that the city'Äôs entire public school system, the largest in the country, will indefinitely suspend all in-school classes from 19 November as a result of the rising COVID-19 positivity rate. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE