Nicosia (Cyprus), 12/01/2021.- Andreas Christodoulou, 92, receives an injection with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, at the Health Center of Latsia, in Nicosia, Cyprus, 12 January 2021. Cyprus ranks 8th among the 27 Member States of the European Union in terms of vaccinations for COVID-19 in terms of population, according to the Organization 'Our World in Data'. (Chipre) EFE/EPA/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU