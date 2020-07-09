A equipe da Efe Brasil selecionou algunas das melhores fotos feitas pela nossa equipe nesta quarta-feira para mostrar para você o que está rolando no Brasil e no mundo.
Girassóis florescem em um campo perto de Kandel, na Alemanha. Segundo as previsões meteorológicas, os próximos dias deverão trazer temperaturas de cerca de 30 graus Celsius e muito sol no sudoeste da Alemanha. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK
Paris (France), 09/07/2020.- French military aircraft flies over the July Column monument on Place de la Bastille during a flight formation rehearsal ahead of the annual 14 July Bastille Day parade, in Paris, France, 09 July 2020. Bastille Day, the French National Day, is held annually on 14 July to commemorate the storming of the Bastille fortress in 1789. (Francia) EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON
Hanoi (Viet Nam), 09/07/2020.- A teenager dives in for a swim in the water of a channel to escape the high temperatures on the outskirts of Hanoi, Vietnam 09 July 2020. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
Washington (United States), 09/07/2020.- Democratic Speaker of the House from California Nancy Pelosi speaks on the Supreme Court rulings on two cases seeking to acquire President Trump's financial records, including his tax returns, inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 09 July 2020. Two cases before the high court, one from a Congressional committee and one from a New York grand jury, have requested the documents. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
Kiev (Ukraine), 09/07/2020.- Ukrainian Mila Kuznetsova poses for photographers in a bathing suit during a registration of a new record in a category 'The largest female natural breasts' in Kiev, Ukraine, 9 July 2020. Mila Kuznetsova with 135,5 cm of breast volume set the new Ukrainian record according to the representative of the National records register. (Ucrania) EFE/EPA/STEPAN FRANKO