Girassóis florescem em um campo perto de Kandel, na Alemanha. Segundo as previsões meteorológicas, os próximos dias deverão trazer temperaturas de cerca de 30 graus Celsius e muito sol no sudoeste da Alemanha. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Paris (France), 09/07/2020.- French military aircraft flies over the July Column monument on Place de la Bastille during a flight formation rehearsal ahead of the annual 14 July Bastille Day parade, in Paris, France, 09 July 2020. Bastille Day, the French National Day, is held annually on 14 July to commemorate the storming of the Bastille fortress in 1789. (Francia) EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Hanoi (Viet Nam), 09/07/2020.- A teenager dives in for a swim in the water of a channel to escape the high temperatures on the outskirts of Hanoi, Vietnam 09 July 2020. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

Washington (United States), 09/07/2020.- Democratic Speaker of the House from California Nancy Pelosi speaks on the Supreme Court rulings on two cases seeking to acquire President Trump's financial records, including his tax returns, inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 09 July 2020. Two cases before the high court, one from a Congressional committee and one from a New York grand jury, have requested the documents. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO