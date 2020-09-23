GRAFCAV9247. PAMPLONA, 23/09/2020.- El Museo de la Universidad de Navarra (MUN) acoge desde hoy y hasta el 21 de marzo una exposición compuesta por un un total de 115 obras que recogen 25 años de trayectoria del artista brasileño Vik Muniz, quien cuenta con gran reconocimiento internacional por sus obras evocadoras y su concienciación social. Muniz, cuenta con gran reconocimiento internacional por sus obras evocadoras y su concienciación social. Una de las principales características de este autor brasileño es que en muchos de sus trabajos reinterpreta y relee obras icónicas de la historia universal y fotografías familiares, recreando “los valores de representación” mediante diferentes capas que posteriormente fotografía, “juega con la realidad y con los materiales”, una característica que le diferencia puesto que trabaja con materias primas que “en un principio no son artísticas” como puede ser basura o comida, ya que “entiende que con todo se puede hacer arte”. EFE/ Jesús Diges

Denpasar (Indonesia), 23/09/2020.- A man walks at a nearly empty beach in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, 23 September 2020. According to the Bali province statistics bureau, the occupancy rate at Bali's hotels was only 2,57 percent in July 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI

-FOTODELDIA- Cheorwon (Corea del Sur), 23/09/2020.- Un agricultor se sirve de una cosechadora para recolectar arroz en el condado fronterizo de Cheorwon, cerca de la zona desmilitarizada que divide las dos Coreas, el 23 de septiembre de 2020. EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

-FOTODELDIA- Kissimmee ( Estados Unidos), 23/09/2020.- El alero de los Denver Nuggets Jerami Grant (i) lanza ante el base de Los Angeles Lakers Rajon Rondo, durante el tercer partido de las finales de la Conferencia Oeste . EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

-FOTODELDIA- Berna (Suiza), 23/09/2020.- Los bomberos cortaron una cadena con una muela eléctrica durante la semana de acción 'Levántate por el cambio' frente al edificio del parlamento suizo Bundeshaus, donde el parlamento suizo actualmente celebra su reunión de otoño, en Berna, Suiza, 23 de septiembre de 2020. El movimiento climático suizo anunció varias acciones de desobediencia civil no violenta durante la semana. EFE / ANTHONY ANEX

-FOTODELDIA- Katmandú (Nepal), 23/09/2020.- Monjes budistas nepaleses rezan durante el funeral del sherpa ng Rita Sherpa en Katmandú, Nepal, el 23 de septiembre de 2020. El veterano montañero nepalí Ang Rita Sherpa, de 72 años y que fue el primer hombre en escalar el Monte Everest 10 veces sin oxígeno suplementario, falleció tras una larga enfermedad el 21 de septiembre de 2020. EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

-FOTODELDÍA- EA3413. YAKARTA (INDONESIA), 23/09/2020.- Vista general tomada con un dron de una familia visitando la tumba de un pariente fallecido por Covid-19 en el cementerio de Pondok Ranggon en Yakarta, Indonesia, este martes. EFE/ Adi Weda

-FOTODELDÍA- EA3450. BANDA ACEH (INDONESIA), 23/09/2020.- Un vendedor de verduras coloca su mercancía en el mercado tradicional de Lambaro, Aceh (Indonesia), este martes. El Ministro de Hacienda de Indonesia, Sri Mulyani, informó de que la economía de su país experimentó un importante descenso en el tercer trimestre de 2020, contrayéndose entre el 2,9 y el 1,0 por ciento, y que se enfrenta a la posibilidad de caer en recesión debido a la pandemia de coronavirus. EFE/ Hotli Simanjuntak

População rural participa da escola noturna de agricultores organizado pelo governo no vilarejo de Xiaoshan, no condado de Xide, província de Sichuan, na China. EFE/

Amritsar (India), 23/09/2020.- People wait for cricketer-turned-politician Congress party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's (not pictured), arrival for a roadshow to support and join the ongoing farmers' agitation against the agriculture reform bills, in Amritsar, India, 23 September 2020. Farmers across the state are demanding a rollback in three agriculture reform bills of the central government, stating that these are against the interests of the farmers. Farmers have announced to stop railway traffic from 24 September across the state of Punjab in protest against the center government. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Amritsar (India), 23/09/2020.- Two sisters, Diljit Kaur (R), and Navjot Kaur daughters of farmer Gurbachan Singh Chabba, stitch flags of farmers body, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) (Punjab), at their home to be used in farmer body's call for 'Rail Roko' or 'Stop the Trains' agitation against the newly introduced agriculture ordinances, at village Chabba near Amritsar, India, 23 September 2020. Farmers across the state are demanding a rollback in three agriculture reform bills of the central government, stating that these are against the interests of the farmers. Farmers have announced to stop railway traffic from 24 September across the state of Punjab in protest against the center government. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Washington (United States), 23/09/2020.- The body of the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives for two days of remembrance and ceremony outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 23 September 2020. Thousands of mourners are expected to pay their respects to Justice Ginsburg, who will lay in repose outside the high court for two days. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Karachi (Pakistan), 23/09/2020.- A view of the sunset at the beach in Karachi, Pakistan, 23 september 2020. EFE/EPA/REHAN KHAN

Bern (Switzerland Schweiz Suisse), 23/09/2020.- Police evacuate climate activists during the 'Rise up for Change' week of action in front of the Bundeshaus Swiss parliament building, where the Swiss parliament currently holds its fall meeting, in Bern, Switzerland, 23 September 2020. The Swiss climate movement announced various actions of non-violent civil disobedience during the week. (Protestas, Suiza) EFE/EPA/ANTHONY ANEX

Beit Hanun Town Northern Gaza St (---), 23/09/2020.- A Palestinian medic from Infection Control Committee in the northern Gaza strip takes swab samples for COVID-19 testing for family members who had contact with people infected with COVID-19 coronavirus in the city of Beit Hanun Northern Gaza Strip, 23 September 2020. Beit Hanun city, a red classified city and completely closed and separated from the rest of the Gaza strip. The number of residents of Beit Hanun city is 40,000 people and the number of people infected with coronavirus since 25 August 2020 has more 350 cases. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER